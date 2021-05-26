Josh Allen on contract: “That’s the least most thing I’m worrying about right now”

Getty Images

For Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a contract extension is not a matter of if, but when.

That’s what happens when you show continued development and lead your team to a pair of wins and an AFC Championship Game appearance in Year Three.

Of the three 2018 first-round quarterbacks in line for an extension — Allen, Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson — there’s been no indication that either one is particularly close to inking a new deal.

Allen noted Tuesday that’s just fine with him.

“I’m just trying to be the best quarterback that I can be for the Bills,” Allen said, via Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. “That’s why as players, most of us, not all of us, have agents to take care of that side of things. Again, that’s the least most thing I’m worrying about right now. I’m just trying to find ways I can do better and be better for this team, and help us accomplish the goal that we want to accomplish.”

Having said that, Allen added there is one reason to sign an extension ASAP.

“I think on your guys’ end, getting it done quick would kill all these questions that you have about it,” Allen said. “Again, I’m focused on being the best version of myself. Being the best quarterback, best leader that I can be for this team day in and day out.”

Because the Bills picked up Allen’s fifth-year option, he’s under contract through the 2022 season. That lowers the urgency for Buffalo to sign him to a new deal now. But the longer Buffalo waits, the more Allen’s market value may increase.