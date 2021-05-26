Katie Sowers joins Chiefs’ staff

Getty Images

Former 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers will be joining the staff of the Chiefs.

Sowers posted on Instagram that she has accepted a position in Kansas City.

“Retired from coaching in the NFL? Nah. Kansas City. I’m home!” Sowers wrote. “Huge thanks to the @chiefs organization for believing in me and providing me another opportunity to grow my coaching experience while learning from the best in the game through the Bill Walsh Diversity fellowship. Let’s keep growing the game. See you this summer, chiefs kingdom.”

Sowers worked as a camp assistant with the Falcons in 2016 and then went to the 49ers in 2017. She is one of a handful of women who have worked on NFL coaching staffs, and is also the NFL’s first openly gay coach.