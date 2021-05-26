KhaDarel Hodge signs tender

Getty Images

The Browns tendered receiver KhaDarel Hodge, who was a restricted free agent. Hodge signed the original-round, $2.133 million tender for 2021 on Wednesday, Brad Stainbrook of theOBR.com reports.

Hodge, 26, joined the Browns at the start of the 2019 season when the club claimed him off waivers from the Rams.

He has caught 15 passes for 256 yards the past two seasons. He’s also played significant special teams snaps for the team, seeing action on 260 special teams snaps in 16 games in 2019 and 85 in nine games last season.

Hodge entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Prairie View A&M. He went to Super Bowl LIII with the Rams as a rookie in 2018.

For his career, Hodge has 17 catches for 273 yards.