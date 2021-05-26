Lamar Jackson on contract: I would love to be in Baltimore forever

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson is one of three first-round quarterbacks from the 2018 draft class in line for a lucrative contract extension.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen is another, and he said this week he’s not concerned about it because that’s what his agent is for.

Jackson, however, doesn’t have one, so he’s been dealing directly with General Manager Eric DeCosta. Despite that, Jackson also isn’t thinking about the timing of when he’ll sign his second contract.

“If I’m being honest, I’m focusing on the season. I’m focusing on trying to win,” Jackson said in his Wednesday press conference. “I’m not really worried about if it gets done this year or next year. I’m just trying to build and stack, and we’re gonna see.”

There is plenty of time for Jackson and the Ravens to strike an agreement, since the club exercised his fifth-year option last month. But like DeCosta — who said the Ravens will work “tirelessly” to sign the quarterback — Jackson wants to reach a deal.

“I would love to be here forever,” Jackson said. “I love Baltimore. I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building. But hopefully we’ll be making something happen pretty soon — or whenever.”

The 2019 MVP, Jackson has led Baltimore to three consecutive postseason appearances. He became the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in multiple seasons last year.