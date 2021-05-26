Landon Collins feeling like himself again after torn Achilles

Getty Images

Washington safety Landon Collins saw his 2020 season come to an end in October due to a torn Achilles, but he feels like he’s turned the corner in his rehab.

Collins is with the team at this week’s organized team activities as he continues working his way back into the lineup and said on Tuesday that he has “all the confidence in the world” that he’ll be back to form when the bell rings in September.

“Being back on the field, being able to run, jump, jog — all type of things they had me doing in there. . . . I feel great. I feel strong. I feel like myself again,” Collins said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post.

Kam Curl stepped in for Collins last year and performed well enough to spark a question for Collins about whether he wondered if there was still a place for him in Washington. Collins said he didn’t have those thoughts and his contract makes moving on without him unlikely, so Collins should get every chance to show that he can make a positive impact on defense this season.