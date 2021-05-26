Marquise Brown: We’ll get the passing game right

Getty Images

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said in April that it was insulting for people to say that the team had no wide receivers, but he wasn’t so insulted that he avoided taking any of them in the draft later that month.

The additions of first-rounder Rashod Bateman and fourth-rounder Tylan Wallace to the receiving corps add more talent to the group, but they haven’t silenced outside questions about whether the team will progress as a passing offense in 2021. On Wednesday, wideout Marquise Brown responded to a question about those doubts with a lot of confidence.

“I let the outside be the outside,” Brown said. “We’re the Ravens. If it’s the scheme, if it’s the players, that’s on us. We’re going to get it right. That’s why we’re out here right now, to get it right. Whatever it is, we’re going to address it and get it right.”

Brown was a first-round pick in 2019 and the Ravens used one other pick that year and two the next on wideouts. If this year’s additions don’t help push things in the right direction, the next question may be whether any receiver will be enough to juice the production in Baltimore.