NFL, NFLPA agree to relaxed protocols for vaccinated players, staff

Players, coaches, and other team personnel who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be living a very different life in 2021 than they were in 2020.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to greatly relaxed protocols for that group. They include no daily testing, no mask requirement at team facilities, no restrictions on travel or interactions with friends and family during travel, the ability to use the cafeteria for meals at the facility, and no quarantine in the event of exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who haven’t been vaccinated will be tested daily and must still wear masks while practicing social distancing at team facilities. They will also not be able to use steam rooms or saunas at team facilities, eat meals with their teammates, or see family and friends while traveling.

It’s a big difference in day-to-day life and one would imagine that both the league and the union are hoping that the benefits of vaccination help push those who have been hesitant to get it in their arms.