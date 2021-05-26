Packers create cap space, restructure Dean Lowry

Getty Images

The Packers have created a little cap space.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Packers restructured the contract of defensive lineman Dean Lowry, who has one of the highest cap hits on the team. The restructure converting $3.11 million of Lowry’s $4.1 million salary into a signing bonus, which creates $2.488 million in cap space.

The move does not indicate any kind of roster move regarding Aaron Rodgers is coming. The Rodgers situation does not require the Packers to create any cap space; if Rodgers were to get traded or retire it would save money on the Packers’ 2021 salary cap.

But it does give the Packers a little breathing room if they have any plans to sign or trade for any other players.