Packers sign receiver DeAndre Thompkins

The Packers are low on receivers at Organized Team Activities, so they’ve signed another one.

Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins signed with Green Bay today.

Thompkins will be a long shot to make the Packers’ roster, but at this point they just need warm bodies. With receivers Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Devin Funchess and Equanimeous St. Brown all skipping OTAs, they’re very shorthanded at the position.

Originally an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2019, Thompkins has also spent time with the Steelers. He also played for the XFL’s DC Defenders.