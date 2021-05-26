Rae Carruth’s son prepares for high-school graduation

Getty Images

If his father had had his way, Chancellor Lee Adams never would have lived. Now, as explained by Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, he’s about to graduate high school.

The son of Rae Carruth, a first-round pick of the Panthers in 1997, the 21-year-old Adams has battled brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of the murder of his mother and the failed attempt to kill him, a crime commissioned by Carruth, who hired a trio of assassins to kill Cherica Adams and her unborn child.

Carruth was convicted and served 19 years in prison. He was released in 2018 and currently lives in Pennsylvania.

Cherica’s mother, Saundra, raised Chancellor Lee.

“He’s really worked hard,” Saundra said. “He’s been on the A/B honor roll a lot. I’m just so proud, so I may be a little loud.”

It remains a sad and tragic story. But Chancellor Lee’s ability to survive and to thrive provides a thick silver lining. And his grandmother’s dedication and devotion to Chancellor Lee is an example we should all strive to emulate with our own family members.