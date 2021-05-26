Rams sign Kareem Orr

Getty Images

Defensive back Kareem Orr has found a new team.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Rams have signed Orr to their 90-man roster.

Orr signed with the Titans after going undrafted in 2019 and spent the last two seasons shuttling between the practice squad and the active roster in Tennessee. He appeared in seven games and was credited with 16 tackles and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

The Rams drafted cornerback Robert Rochell in the fourth round this year to go with Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams, David Long, and Donte Deayon. Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, and Nick Scott are on hand at safety.