Report: 83 players participate in Raiders’ OTA on Wednesday

Getty Images

Raiders players released a statement last month announcing they would not attend in-person organized team activities. Their words, like many around the league, proved worthless when it came time to show up.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that 83 of 89 players attended Wednesday’s voluntary practice.

Raiders left guard Richie Incognito said the players had a team meeting shortly after the vote.

“We were like, ‘Listen, other teams are working and we are at a competitive disadvantage if we’re not working,’” Incognito said, via Bonsignore. “Let’s get [ourselves] back there and get to work.”

The six players not on the field were running back Josh Jacobs, defensive linemen Yannick Ngakoue and Quinton Jefferson, tight end Derek Carrier, cornerback Isaiah Johnson and rookie linebacker Divine Deablo.