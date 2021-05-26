Robert Woods: Matthew Stafford is a great addition to our offense and our team

Getty Images

Since arriving in Los Angeles in 2017, Robert Woods has been one of the Rams’ most important and consistent offensive weapons.

He now has a new quarterback for his fifth season with L.A. after the team traded for Matthew Stafford. Woods said on Tuesday that it’s been nice getting to work with signal-caller through the offseason so far.

“Great touch, great quarterback, great addition to our offense and our team,” Woods said during his press conference.

Because Stafford had offseason thumb surgery, Woods wasn’t able to catch passes from Los Angeles’ new QB until last week. But they’re already establishing chemistry on the practice field, with Woods appreciating Stafford’s efforts to make the receivers comfortable.

“His throwing is on point. He’s able to deliver the ball very well,” Woods said. “And I think [from now] until the season, we’ll be connecting, throwing with him leading up to Game One. But him as a quarterback, he’s a vet quarterback, really honing in on picking up this offense very fast because we’ve all got plans. We need him to learn it and be ready to go right away. And really just I would say his attention to listen to receivers, wanting to still get better at his level and at his year is super big.”

Woods and Cooper Kupp lead a talented receiving corps that should have ever more success in 2021 if Stafford elevates Los Angeles’ offense as much as expected.