Ron Rivera: Ryan Fitzpatrick picks things up very quickly

USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been around the block a few times.

Now on his ninth team after entering the league as a seventh-round pick out of Harvard, Fitzpatrick has learned plenty of offenses in his career. As he goes into his first year with Washington, his head coach feels good about the veteran’s progress early on in OTAs.

“He picks things up very quickly and he handled himself very nicely,” Ron Rivera said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “I think the guys have already started to draw towards him in terms of being comfortable and understanding how he does things and how it fits our structure. That is one of the really cool things is that he can come in and assimilate very quickly.”

Fitzpatrick said himself that this time in the spring is important to establish chemistry with his new receivers like Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. With those kinds of weapons plus a strong defense around him, Fitzpatrick has a chance to lead a team to the playoffs for the first time in his career.