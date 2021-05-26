Ryan Fitzpatrick: Really important to get to know new teammates right now

USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is heading into his 17th season and the Washington Football Team is the ninth one he’s played for in the NFL, so he knows a thing or two about familiarizing himself with new teammates.

On Tuesday, Fitzpatrick said that organized team activities are a “really important” part of that process despite being less competitive than other practice sessions will be in the future. It’s particularly important for Fitzpatrick to get on the same page with receivers like Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel before their first season together.

“Everybody is a little bit different in terms of the way receivers run routes and expect the ball and in the way that quarterbacks are throwing balls, and so for me, at least at this point, I’m going to put it in the spot where I think it needs to be,” Fitzpatrick said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “That’s going to result early on in some incompletions, and then we can sit and talk about expectations and why I threw it where I did.”

Washington will take incompletions now if it leads to success once things start to count and Fitzpatrick’s confidence that they will comes has quite a bit of experience behind it.