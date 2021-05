Getty Images

The Seahawks have waived defensive end Marcus Webb with an injury designation, Aaron Wilson reports.

Webb was one of four players the team signed in advance of the rookie minicamp.

He initially signed with Seattle in 2020 as an undrafted rookie out of Troy.

Webb, who is 6 foot 2, 247 pounds, had seven sacks as a senior for the Trojans.

Safety Joshua Moon, defensive tackle Walter Palmore and safety LaDarius Wiley were the other players the Seahawks signed May 13.