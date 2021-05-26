Stefon Diggs wants five Super Bowl rings

Getty Images

Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl rings. Charles Haley has five.

No other player has more than four.

Stefon Diggs is aiming high, though the Bills receiver apparently is conceding he won’t catch Brady.

In an interview with DC Magazine, Diggs laid out the lofty expectations he has for his career as he enters his seventh season.

“I haven’t reached the mountain top yet. I always aim high. I want five Super Bowl rings,” Diggs said in the magazine interview, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “I want the Hall of Fame. I want the glory. I believe I’m a champion. But, more so, I want to carry some people along with me. I want my brother, Trevon, to have a good career. I want to give my mom a place where she can be comfortable. I want to give people jobs. I want to do more for D.C., my city. The mountain top isn’t just for football; it’s for life in general. The more people I can help – that’s when I’ll look back and know I made a difference.”

Diggs, 27, led the league in receptions and receiving yards last season in his first season in Buffalo. His 127 receptions and 1,535 yards earned him Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors for the first time.

Diggs, though, has yet to play in a Super Bowl. The Bills, as a franchise, have yet to win one.

He is 4-4 in the postseason, losing in two championship games.