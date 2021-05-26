Titans sign Christian DiLauro

Getty Images

The Titans added a free agent tackle to the roster on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of Christian DiLauro. No terms of the deal were part of the announcement.

DiLauro was undrafted in 2018 after starting 38 games during his time at the University of Illinois. He signed with the Browns and has also spent time with the 49ers, Texans, and Steelers without appearing in any regular season games.

With Taylor Lewan set at left tackle and second-round pick Dillon Radunz, Ty Sambrailo, and Kendall Lamm on hand as options at right tackle, DiLauro is ticketed for a competition for a reserve role in Tennessee.