Tremaine Edmunds: I’m excited for the future

Getty Images

After reaching a pair of Pro Bowls in two seasons, Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds made the organization’s decision on his fifth-year option an easy one.

The 16th overall pick of the 2018 draft, Edmunds has played up to his draft status. He’s registered over 100 total tackles in each of his first three seasons, also recording three interceptions, 5.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, a pair of forced fumbles, and 24 passes defensed.

So the Bills wanted to keep Edmunds around through at least 2022 and the linebacker was happy about Buffalo’s decision to exercise his option.

“Yeah, I was excited, I love it out here, man,” Edmunds said this week, via the Bills website. “The fans and everything that Buffalo has to offer, I love it. And so, I was excited just because I know the group that we have here. I’m excited just to be back to go to war with them so we can all try to accomplish what we all here to do — and that’s to win a championship. So, I was excited man, smiles from ear-to-ear and my family was excited because they love it here as well. I’m excited for what the future brings, and I’m just looking at what we could do as a team this year.”

Following their most successful season in a long time, the Bills could accomplish a lot in 2021 if the pieces all put things together for another deep playoff run.