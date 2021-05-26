Trevor Lawrence bumps pitch count to roughly 60 daily throws

USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is getting closer and closer to 100 percent.

In a Wednesday afternoon interview with PFT PM (which is technically on hiatus, but we’ll make exceptions for the first overall pick in any draft other than 1969), Lawrence said that his daily pitch count has bumped up to 60 throws per day.

That’s a significant jump from rookie minicamp, less than two weeks ago. Then, Lawrence was at 30-40 throws per day, not including warmups.

“I’m feeling really good, getting back in good shape throwing-wise. And we’re making good progress,” Lawrence said. “There’s not many things that I can’t do. There’s a few things we’re just not doing right now just to be cautious. But I’d imagine in the next couple weeks I’ll be let loose, pretty much.”

Lawrence had offseason surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. He said that he’s getting closer and closer to 100 percent. With training camp two months away, it looks like he’ll be good to go when it’s time to begin official preparations for his rookie season.

The full interview will be posted soon. Stay tuned.