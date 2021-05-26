Trevor Lawrence on Tim Tebow: “That’s just a guy you want to be around”

Getty Images

Tim Tebow is a polarizing figure. On one issue, there’s no disagreement. He comes off as a very nice guy. Friendly, positive. People who have dealt with him directly rarely say anything other than good things about him.

His arrival in Jacksonville overshadowed the selection of quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the first No. 1 overall pick in Jaguars history. Speaking to PFT PM on Wednesday, Lawrence made it clear that he quickly has become impressed by Tebow.

“I can say he’s in great shape.” Lawrence said. “You can tell he’s been working getting ready for an opportunity if he gets one. Like I said, you can tell he’s ready. He’s really smart. I think that it helps that he played quarterback for a number of years and learned a few different systems. Now learning a new system at tight end is probably a little bit less as far as the learning curve just because he’s just learning the tight end position now. He’s great from that standpoint. I think just what he brings to the team, that’s just a guy you want to be around. Great character, super hard worker. Just does things the right way. Those are the first initial impressions for me.”

Lawrence said he found out that Tebow was officially a member of the team when the rest of us did.

“It’s funny, we were sitting there in the facility eating lunch up above kind of in the stadium and it pops up on the big Jumbotron, ‘Breaking news, Tim Tebow’s signing with Jacksonville,'” Lawrence said. “We knew this was a possibility just from what we’ve seen but we weren’t sure. That was the first time I met him was last week. We’ve had three practices together now. It’s been great.”

We’ll see where it goes from here. If Tebow can pass the eyeball test as a tight end, Tebow can find a way to stick around in September, either as a member of the 53-man roster or the practice squad, with the ability to be called up to the game-day roster.