Tua Tagovailoa: My hip feels 10 times better than it did last year

Getty Images

Though he was coming off a dislocated hip that ended his collegiate career, Tua Tagovailoa was able to begin the 2020 season as Miami’s backup quarterback.

He didn’t end up playing until Week Six, and made his first start in Week Seven. But there’s been a lot more time since Tagovailoa suffered the injury in Nov. 2019, which is a clear positive.

“My hip feels 10 times better than it did last year, and the confidence level for myself, I feel really confident coming into this second year after the injury two years ago,” Tagovailoa said on Wednesday, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Tagovailoa started nine games last year, compiling a 6-3 record as a starter. With increased health in 2021, the quarterback has a better chance to get off to a hot start in 2021.