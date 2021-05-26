Tutu Atwell preparing to return punts for Rams

USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have a talented and somewhat crowded wide receivers room, which could make it difficult for younger players to get playing time.

Los Angeles selected Tutu Atwell in the second round, and his speed can stretch the field on offense. But he’s also preparing to return punts, which could significantly improve the Rams’ special teams unit.

“It’ll actually help me. It would be a great spot for the team. I’m just excited and ready to take over the job and do what I have to do,” Atwell said Wednesday, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “It’ll be a nice [demonstration of my] skill set to get back there and do what I do best.”

Atwell didn’t have much experience with it in college, but did return four punts in 2019 — including a long of 50 yards. That kind of explosive play could really help the Rams, who averaged just 6.9 yards per return in 2020.