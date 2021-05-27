Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes has been “full go” during OTAs

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes was expected to participate in some aspects of the Chiefs offseason program after surgery to repair a turf toe injury.

But apparently, he’s been doing more than just some.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Thursday that Mahomes has been “full go” during OTAs.

“He’s been doing everything,” Reid said, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website. “We utilize this as more of a passing camp, and his toe has done really well.”

The expectation has long been that Mahomes would be fine for training camp and the start of the regular season. While Reid also noted that Mahomes has still been working with the training staff, it’s a good sign that the quarterback is able to do so much in late May.