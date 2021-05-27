Bill Belichick: Cam Newton continues to give us the usual leadership and energy

Getty Images

Though the Patriots just drafted Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick a few weeks ago, Cam Newton remains New England’s starting quarterback.

In the aftermath of the draft, head coach Bill Belichick said that will remain the case until someone plays better than Newton.

The 2015 MVP, Newton has done his best to hold off all challengers during the offseason program. During his press conference on Tuesday, Belichick touted Newton’s consistency — not just in 2021, but also last season.

“Cam’s been here all the way through,” Belichick said. “He was here at the beginning and has been a consistent participant, continues to give us the usual leadership and energy that he brings to the field and to the workouts and to practice. So Cam’s very professional and I’m sure that he’ll continue to work hard and do his best out there like he’s always done for us. It’s never been anything but that from the day he got here.”

Newton has faced plenty of criticism for his performance in 2020, during which he threw for 2,657 yards with just eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 592 yards with 12 touchdowns — the most rushing TDs he’s posted since his rookie year when he had 14.

But with upgraded weapons and a full offseason to be immersed in the system, Newton has a chance to significantly improve in his second year with New England.

Even if he does, how long he’ll be able to hold off Jones remains to be seen.