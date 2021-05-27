Brandon Brooks confident he’ll be “the best” after return from Achilles tear

Getty Images

Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks missed the entire 2020 season with a torn Achilles and the 31-year-old knows that some people will question his ability to return to form after such a serious injury.

Brooks doesn’t share those doubts, however. During a media session on Thursday, Brooks pointed out that he tore his Achilles in the playoffs after the 2018 season and returned to make the Pro Bowl after playing in every game during the 2019 campaign.

“The biggest thing everyone is forgetting is I tore my Achilles before,” Brooks said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “When I came back, I was the best. Period. . . . What tells you it will be any different this time?”

Brooks’ previous experience doesn’t guarantee that he’ll be back to his old ways this season, but it’s certainly something the Eagles would like to see as getting him back along with tackles Lane Johnson and Andre Dillard would be helpful to all of their offensive plans in 2021.