Cardinals release Cole McDonald

The Cardinals have made a move at quarterback.
Arizona released Cole McDonald, the team announced on Thursday.
McDonald was a Titans seventh-round pick in 2020, but Tennessee waived him in mid-August. He did not sign with another team he agreed to futures deal with the Cardinals in January.
McDonald played his college ball at Hawaii, where he was a second-team All-MWC selection in 2019.
The Cardinals currently have two backup quarterback options behind starter Kyler Murray on the roster in Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler.