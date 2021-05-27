Cardinals release Cole McDonald

Getty Images

The Cardinals have made a move at quarterback.

Arizona released Cole McDonald, the team announced on Thursday.

McDonald was a Titans seventh-round pick in 2020, but Tennessee waived him in mid-August. He did not sign with another team he agreed to futures deal with the Cardinals in January.

McDonald played his college ball at Hawaii, where he was a second-team All-MWC selection in 2019.

The Cardinals currently have two backup quarterback options behind starter Kyler Murray on the roster in Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler.