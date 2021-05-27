D.J. Reader: I’ll be ready to go when it’s time to go

Getty Images

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said early this month that he felt getting veterans back in the lineup after they missed much or all of last season with injuries was like having extra draft picks.

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader is one of those players. He signed with the Bengals as a free agent last March and started five games before a quad injury knocked him out for the rest of the year.

Reader is working on the side at OTAs, but said he’s “feeling good and confident” about being 100 percent when it is time for the season to get underway.

“I never put a time limit on it, but I’ll be ready to go when it’s time to go and I’m out there working with the guys, the training staff is here pushing me,” Reader said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. “I’m excited.”

When the Bengals signed Reader, the idea was to team him with Geno Atkins on the interior of the line. Atkins is gone now, so the hope will shift to Reader, Larry Ogunjobi, and Mike Daniels making Cincinnati stouter at the point of attack in 2021.