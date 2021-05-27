Daniel Jones: It’s on all of us to improve on offense

Getty Images

The Jets drafted a quarterback early in the 2018 draft in hopes of turning their fortunes around, failed to win games in his first three years and then drafted another one this year in order to start the cycle all over again.

It’s a familiar storyline for their co-tenants at MetLife Stadium. Daniel Jones arrived a year after Sam Darnold, but the Giants have won 10 games over the last two years and Jones enters his third season as anything but a sure thing for the long term.

One place the storyline can diverge is with the supporting cast. The Giants signed wide receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end Kyle Rudolph before drafting wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round a year after drafting left tackle Andrew Thomas. They also have running back Saquon Barkley coming back from a torn ACL and it’s a popular view that Jones needs to take a big step with those pieces around him this season.

Jones was asked about that feeling on Thursday and said it is not a one-man show.

“It’s on all of us,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “It’s on all 11 guys to do their job every play. That’s how we’re going to make big plays, is everyone doing their job. It’s not on any one person more than the other. It’s about everyone executing together as a unit. That’s how we’re going to create explosive plays, be a productive offense.”

Everyone needs to do their jobs for the Giants to succeed and their ability to do so will weigh heavily on Jones because a team’s record reflects on the quarterback more than on any other position.