Daniel Jones: It’s on all of us to improve on offense

Posted by Josh Alper on May 27, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT
New York Giants v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

The Jets drafted a quarterback early in the 2018 draft in hopes of turning their fortunes around, failed to win games in his first three years and then drafted another one this year in order to start the cycle all over again.

It’s a familiar storyline for their co-tenants at MetLife Stadium. Daniel Jones arrived a year after Sam Darnold, but the Giants have won 10 games over the last two years and Jones enters his third season as anything but a sure thing for the long term.

One place the storyline can diverge is with the supporting cast. The Giants signed wide receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end Kyle Rudolph before drafting wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round a year after drafting left tackle Andrew Thomas. They also have running back Saquon Barkley coming back from a torn ACL and it’s a popular view that Jones needs to take a big step with those pieces around him this season.

Jones was asked about that feeling on Thursday and said it is not a one-man show.

“It’s on all of us,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “It’s on all 11 guys to do their job every play. That’s how we’re going to make big plays, is everyone doing their job. It’s not on any one person more than the other. It’s about everyone executing together as a unit. That’s how we’re going to create explosive plays, be a productive offense.”

Everyone needs to do their jobs for the Giants to succeed and their ability to do so will weigh heavily on Jones because a team’s record reflects on the quarterback more than on any other position.

6 responses to “Daniel Jones: It’s on all of us to improve on offense

  1. But mainly the QB Daniel. It isn’t the most important position in American sports for nothing.

  2. Daniel Jones is terrible. I think dude is a bust and this season will prove it. Jones has 40 turnovers in 2 years or something crazy like that in both fumbles and picks thrown combined. Turning the ball over at that rate is not a winning formula I dont care how good your team is. Given how tough the NFC is I dont see Jones taking the Giants anywhere.

  3. Really coming together for the g-men…
    Over-drafted young QB that looks lost and has no control of the huddle? Check
    Injury prone over-used over-drafted RB? Check
    Diva WR FA that is way overpaid? Check
    Complete void of quality players in the trenches? Check
    Sieve-like defense? Check

  4. Don’t worry Daniel, Joe Judge was just gushing to the media about how proud of you he is.

    Judge sounds about as bad as Reich when he talks about Wentz calling him a “dominant physical specimen”.

    Two coaches who are pumping up their QB’s egos so they don’t fall apart at the first sign of adversity.

    When you have to kiss ass this much to get a QB’s confidence up, it’s time for a new QB.

  5. Weapons should be there.

    Will the offensive line finally come together to let them figure out if Jones is worth the future $$$ ?

    The 3 OL they drafted last year should help.

    They do have enough high picks in 2022 to make a move to draft QB.

