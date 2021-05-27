Danielle Hunter not at Vikings’ OTAs

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter is reportedly unhappy with his contract, so it’s no surprise he’s not participating in Organized Team Activities.

Hunter didn’t attend the start of OTAs and the Vikings aren’t anticipating him being there, according to ESPN.

By staying home, Hunter is foregoing a $100,000 workout bonus. But Hunter reportedly has his sights set on a new contract that would more than make up for a measly $100,000.

However, it’s hard to see the Vikings agreeing to a new deal. Hunter is still under contract for three more seasons, and at the time Hunter and the Vikings agreed to his current contract, the Vikings weren’t anticipating the salary cap shrinking, as it has this year. Hunter is also coming off a 2020 season in which he didn’t play at all because of a neck injury.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman sounded unconcerned about the situation with Hunter when asked about him after the draft.

“I think he’s going to have an excellent, outstanding year for us,” Spielman said. “Looking forward to getting him back on the field along with all the other guys that we weren’t able to play with last year. Getting all that gang back together along with the new additions in free agency and the picks we had in the draft. Very excited to see where this team is headed.”

If Hunter returns to health and has a big year in 2021, he may get a raise in 2022. But this year, the Vikings’ stance will likely be that Hunter needs to get to work under his current deal.