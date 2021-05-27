Darius Slay giving DeVonta Smith “little tips” on how to attack corners

Getty Images

The Eagles may have drafted receiver Devonta Smith with the 10th pick, but he still has plenty to learn.

Cornerback Darius Slay is helping the rookie speed up the process.

Slay has been working with Smith after the Eagles OTA practices to help advance his game. Slay told reporters on Wednesday that they’ve discussed technique and what the veteran corner has learned from facing receivers over the years.

“I’m one of the premier corners in this game, been for a long time, I just want to give him little tips,” Slay said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I want him to be the best he can possibly be, him and [receiver Greg Ward]. Anything they ask me, I’ll never hide information from them. My goal is to get them better and my goal is to get me better.

“We’re out there talking good ball, man, just trying to find a way to get each other better and be great for this Eagles team. He’s got a lot of upside, man. I’m looking forward to seeing both of them this year doing dangerous things. I’m very excited.”

Smith gave plenty of college cornerbacks fits, particularly in 2020 when he caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns, winning the Heisman Trophy. Smith would likely be dangerous as a pro regardless, but Slay’s tutelage could make Smith even better prepared for competition in Week One.