David Culley: Tyrod Taylor is a leader and a winner

The Texans haven’t named Tyrod Taylor their starting quarterback, but Tyrod Taylor is their starting quarterback. Deshaun Watson is not expected to play another down for Houston, and third-round choice Davis Mills and recently signed Jeff Driskel not only have less experience than Taylor but less time in the offense this offsesason.

Taylor, 31, is entering his 11th season. He played for Texans head coach David Culley when Culley was quarterbacks coach in Buffalo and for Texans passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton when Hamilton was his position coach with the Chargers.

“I expect him to become the same Tyrod Taylor I’ve known since early in his career with Baltimore and when I was with him in Buffalo,” Culley said Thursday, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “I expect him to fall right in with the competition we have right now. He’s been in those situations.”

Taylor lost his job with the Browns in 2018 to No. 1 overall choice Baker Mayfield after Taylor was injured. He then lost his job to sixth overall choice Justin Herbert with the Chargers last year after a pain-killing shot punctured his lung.

But Taylor, who has 47 career starts, gets another chance to be an NFL starter in Houston.

“As the quarterback, you want him to be the first guy in and the last guy out,” Culley said. “He’s that guy. He’s been that guy his whole career.

“When he was a backup in Baltimore, he always worked like he was the starter. When he became the starter [at Buffalo], there was nothing any different. He’s a leader, a winner, and he’s exactly what you want taking snaps and leading your team.”

Taylor has thrown for 9,770 yards and 54 touchdowns with 20 interceptions in his career.