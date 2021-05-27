Eagles hire former Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell

Getty Images

Dave Caldwell, the Jaguars general manager who was fired late last season, has landed in Philadelphia.

The Eagles announced today that Caldwell has joined their front office with the title of Personnel Executive.

Caldwell was the Jaguars’ GM from 2013 to 2020 and had worked for the Falcons, Colts and Panthers before that. In his new role with the Eagles, Caldwell will be involved in both college and pro scouting.

The Eagles also announced the following front office hires: Phil Bhaya as college scout in the Southeast, Brandon Brown as Director of Player Personnel, Ian Cunningham as Director of Player Personnel, Matt Holland as college scout in the Northeast, Bryce Johnston as Senior Director of Football Transactions, Evan Pritt as Scouting Assistant, Catherine Raîche as Vice President of Football Operations, Jeff Scott as Senior Pro Scout and Ameena Soliman as Pro Scout.