Falcons repeat report that Falcons have first-round pick on table for Julio Jones

Posted by Mike Florio on May 27, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT
The Falcons, miffed by the blow to their trade leverage that came from Julio Jones‘ “I’m out of there” comments on FS1, are using their own website to build back some of it.

AtlantaFalcons.com reports that ESPN has reported that the Atlanta Falcons have an offer on the table for a first-round pick in 2022.

Said Diana Russini of ESPN’s Get Up, “I was told the Atlanta Falcons have on the table right now from a team a first-round draft pick in the 2022 draft.” The Falcons have now told the world what Russini has been told.

If that’s the case (one General Manager with a team other than the Falcons doesn’t believe it is), it has happened quickly. As of Monday, the idea was being pushed that the Falcons, while looking for a 2022 first-round pick before the 2021 draft, would take a 2022 second-rounder. Also, the Falcons wouldn’t have been so upset about FS1 harvesting the “I’m out of there” comment, if the Falcons already had a first-round offer on the table.

There are two important, but unknown, factors regarding this offer, if it was indeed made. First, does it come for a team expected to pick high or low or in the middle of the first round of the next draft? Second, how much of Jones’ $15.3 million guaranteed salary will the Falcons be expected to pay in order to get the first-round pick?

As previously reported, the Falcons could have gotten a second-round pick in 2022 without paying any of Jones’ salary before the 2021 draft. After the draft, it’s still unclear whether that same offer will be available.

The window for trading Jones opens on Wednesday, June 2. That’s when the cap charge becomes manageable.

  1. I hear the Patriots are offering 3rd year first round pick N’keal Harry and a 5th round pick.

  2. That first round offer came from Santa Claus, The Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy

  3. Could be from a team that knows it’s going to be drafting really low next year. Which means it’s likely a team that was in the playoffs this past season. Hmmmmm.

  6. The Falcons are like the kid going to bed with a tooth under their pillow and expecting the tooth fairy to leave a first round pick after they wake up. Sure thing guys.

  7. The Falcons are in panic mode. They don’t have an offer for a 1st round pick.

    Julio announcing that he’s leaving Atlanta dropped his value, a lot……and Atlanta couldn’t get a first round pick during the draft either.

    Julio is 32…an age where most wide receivers start to decline. Even the great Jerry Rice started declining at the age of 31,and was traded to Oakland.

  9. I don’t believe it either.

    I think the best they can hope to get is a second rounder that could become a conditional first if he stays healthy, plays a certain number of games, blah, blah, blah…

  11. More like the Falcons putting out some bait that there is a GM/owner/coach that is (stupid enough and in the NFL that is quite possible) willing to trade a 1st rounder for a part time, 30 plus year old and costs $15.3 million a year receiver hoping that someone else (and actually thinking more than one) will bite and offer more. If someone offered a 1st the Falcons would have taken it already.

  13. If it’s true, that would eliminate the Colts and 49ers, also the Bears, Seahawks and Rams not that anyone thought they’d be in the mix.

    Packers? Perhaps if Gutekunst is scrambling to try to keep Aaron. (I highly doubt this is the case).

    I don’t see the Pats giving up a No. 1 for him.

    Titans? I doubt it. I don’t see the Cardinals or Chargers being willing to part with a No. 1.

  15. @radar8

    Jerry Rice wasn’t traded to Oakland. He signed as a free agent and still had a remarkably productive stint for them in his late 30’s. I’d trade for Jones if he could produce like that.

  17. Trading a first-round draft pick for a 32-year old receiver is complete and utter foolishness, regardless of whether that pick is early or late in the round. However, this is the NFL, and the last time I checked, the Raiders were still in the NFL, so I suppose it’s possible.

  18. The pick is irrelevant. What matters is how much the falcons have to pay for him to leave. He is owed stupid money that they don’t have. They can’t sign a pick without Julio on another team.

    so yes he is gone and the pick is not the problem his pay is

  20. If true Ravens may be a fit given their late round 1 draft projection, but it would be incredibly unRaven like to spend 2 straight first round picks on a WR. If they were to want to go all in though i could see it. Also keep in mind that even if offered a first rounder may be a deal closer to the Orlando Brown trade. Julio and a 3rd or 4th rounder for a first rounder from the receiving team.

  22. If you think Rice was declining at the age of 31 you’re delusional. He played in San Francisco until he was 38. 98 rec 1503 yes and 15 tds when he was 31.

  23. It’s that contract. It’s just a monster for the next two years. The only team that wants to take that contract on AND kick in a 1st is a team that’s in the conversation for the SB and has tons of cap space. There’s very few of those teams other than the Colts, the Browns and maybe the Patriots.

    I still can’t see any of those teams parting with a 1st round pick while having to take on that contract for two years. Julio gets hurt a lot, he’s not the player he once was and that’s a QB-level chunk out of your salary cap for two years with no relief until the 3rd year. Taking on that contract alone is a favor to the Falcons.

    I can only see a 1st rounder being possible if the Falcons take on a sizable portion of the money or if Jones is willing to do a major restructuring of the deal as part of the process, but I don’t know why he would. Very, very skeptical of this report. Sounds like something the Falcons fed the press in an attempt to reclaim some of the value Jones lost after the phone call with Sharpe.

  24. @Radar
    Can’t really compare Jones to Rice, but understand your point. Jones is a big guy and that has lent to some of his injury issues in the past. I think they may get a 2nd rounder and definitely a 3rd.

    Rice was w/ SF until he was nearly 40. And his first year w/ the Raiders he put up over 1,000yds. His age 31 season he put up 1500yds & 15tds. He then dropped his personal best 1800+yds a couple years later. He was the exception and is the G.O.A.T.

