Fred Warner confident contract will work itself out in due time

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week that he wants linebacker Fred Warner to be a member of the team “forever” and that he expects talks on a contract to make that happen will pick up sooner rather than later.

Warner didn’t delve into the timeline for contract conversations when he spoke to reporters, but he is on the same wavelength as Shanahan on the first point and he’s confident that the two sides will come to an agreement that keeps him on the roster.

“Obviously I want to be a Niner for life, too, right? All that will work itself out in due time,” Warner said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

Warner said he never considered skipping voluntary work this offseason because it is “a big part not only of my growth but the team as a whole” heading into the 2021 season. Warner’s growth is the reason why the 49ers are eager to lock him up and it sounds like all involved will push to get something done before his fourth season is underway.