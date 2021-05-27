Giants sign third-round pick Aaron Robinson

USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are nearly done signing their 2021 draft class.

New York has signed its third-round pick Aaron Robinson, according to agent Ron Butler.

A defensive back out of UCF, Robinson was a two-time, second-team All-AAC honoree. He played 30 games at UCF, leading the team with seven pass breakups in 2020. He transferred to UCF from Alabama, where he appeared in 13 games as a true freshman in 2016.

With Robinson putting pen to paper, first-round pick Kadarius Toney is the only Giants 2021 draftee left unsigned.