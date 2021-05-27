Hunter Henry wearing No. 85 as a tribute to Antonio Gates

USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Henry spent five seasons with the Chargers. He has spent fewer than three months with the Patriots.

But the tight end, who signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract in free agency, quickly has developed a love for his new surroundings, his new teammates and his new coaches.

“I enjoy this culture. I think it fits me really well, and I’m excited to just embrace myself in it and really just be a complete Patriot and what it means,” Henry said Thursday, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “It’s just such a winning culture. There’s a tradition here. There’s a high level of expectation. So I think a lot of us, even including myself, are very excited about trying to elevate ourselves to meet those expectations and this culture. Excited to be here in this locker room and go to work every single day with these guys.”

Henry made it clear he’s excited to play for Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, whom he believes will give him a chance to win his first Super Bowl ring.

But Henry hasn’t forgotten everything he learned and experienced in his five seasons with the Chargers.

Henry wore No. 86 with the Chargers. He’s wearing No. 85 with the Patriots as a tribute to his former teammate, Antonio Gates.

Henry played three seasons with Gates, who made eight Pro Bowls and three times was All-Pro.

“Obviously I played with one of the great ’85s’ to ever play the game and one of the best tight ends to play the game in Antonio Gates.” said Henry, “so maybe it’s a little slight honor to him, and hopefully I can do the number right for him.”