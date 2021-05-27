Janoris Jenkins claims his Rolls-Royce was stolen from Atlanta airport

Getty Images

There’s a Rolls-Royce rolling around Atlanta that belongs to Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

Via TMZ.com, Jenkins claims that his $250,000 vehicle was stolen from the airport in Atlanta after he parked it there before a flight out of town. He left the vehicle on May 5. It was missing when he returned on May 26.

Jenkins complained about the situation on social media, explaining that airport authorities have security footage of the car entering but no footage of the car leaving. The Atlanta Police Department has opened an investigation.

Jenkins capped his social-media post by saying that he’s “now short a quarter million dollars of an asset that I own with no help from this airport.” Presumably, however, he has insurance on the car.