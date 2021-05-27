Kavon Frazier signs with Bengals

Getty Images

Safety Kavon Frazier has found a new team.

Frazier’s agent David Canter announced that the veteran has signed a contract with the Bengals. No terms of the deal were announced.

The Cowboys took Frazier in the sixth round of the 2016 draft and he spent the first four years of his career in Dallas before playing for the Dolphins in 2020. Most of his playing time has come on special teams and his only two defensive starts came in 2018.

Frazier has 73 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one pass defensed over the course of his career.

Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell occupy the top rung of the safety depth chart for the Bengals with Brandon Wilson, Trayvon Henderson, and Ricardo Allen also on the roster.