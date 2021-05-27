LB Brandon Marshall works out for 49ers

Getty Images

It’s been a while since linebacker Brandon Marshall has been on the field, but he’s still trying to extend his playing career.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Marshall worked out for the 49ers on Thursday. There’s no word on the likelihood of a deal with the NFC West team.

Marshall last played with the Broncos during the 2018 season. They declined his option in 2019 and he signed with the Raiders, but got cut in August and another stint later in the season ended without him playing in a game. He was never on a roster before or during the 2020 season.

Marshall spent six seasons in Denver and was a starter much of the time. He had 416 tackles, 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 69 games for the Broncos.