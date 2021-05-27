MyCole Pruitt visited Ravens this week, scheduled to meet with 49ers

Getty Images

Veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt remains a free agent, but he has interest.

Pruitt visited the Ravens this week and is scheduled to meet with the 49ers next week, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Pruitt, 29, spent the past three years with Tennessee, used mostly as a run blocker. He saw action on 893 offensive snaps and 436 on special teams in his time with the Titans but caught only 20 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns.

Pruitt also has spent time with Houston, Minnesota and Chicago.

He has played six seasons since the Vikings made him a fifth-round choice and has 32 receptions for 343 yards and four touchdowns.