Packers promote Chad Brinker to personnel/football administrative executive

Getty Images

The Packers announced changes to their player personnel department Thursday.

The team promoted Chad Brinker to personnel/football administrative executive and Patrick Moore to assistant director of college scouting.

Brinker is entering his 12th season with the Packers’ pro personnel department.

He has spent the past three seasons as the assistant director of pro scouting/salary cap analyst. Brinker first joined Green Bay as a scouting assistant in 2010, and the Packers promoted him to pro scout in 2012.

Brinker spent a brief time as a running back with the Jets in 2003 and played for the Cologne Centurions of NFL Europe in 2004.

Moore spent the past three seasons as a college scout for Green Bay. He joined the Packers after five seasons as a scout for the Browns.

Before his stint in Cleveland, Moore was on the coaching staff at Fordham University for five seasons, serving as assistant head coach/offensive line (2010-11), defensive coordinator (2009) and linebackers/special teams coach (2007-08).

Moore also held collegiate coaching positions at Louisiana Tech (2005-06), Auburn (2002-04), Western Carolina (2000-01) and at his alma mater, Illinois Wesleyan (1997).