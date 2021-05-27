Packers still not budging on Aaron Rodgers trade possibility

Posted by Mike Florio on May 27, 2021, 1:09 PM EDT
Divisional Round - Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The folks at PointsBet have installed Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater as co-favorites to be the Week One starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, at +140 each. Not far behind them, at +220, is “other.”

“Other” includes, possibly, Aaron Rodgers.

For the same reason that June 2 becomes a new phase for a potential Russell Wilson trade (the cap charge drops from $39 million to $13 million), June 2 chops the cap hit for a Rodgers trade by $11.5 million. It’s still highly unlikely that a trade will occur.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Packers aren’t budging in their position that they won’t trade Rodgers.

And so the standoff will continue. Rodgers wants out. The Packers want to keep him. And time will tell whether he shows up for mandatory minicamp and/or training camp.

It would be a surprise if he doesn’t show up. He says he loves his teammates, his coaches, the fans. Why would he choose playing for no one over playing for the Packers? He’d lose a $14.7 million salary, he’d forfeit $11.5 million in previously-paid signing bonus, and he’d sacrifice a $6.8 million roster bonus earned earlier this year. Also, he wouldn’t play football during one of the not-many-remaining years he has in the game.

He could, in theory. show up and half-ass it. Pride would surely get in the way of that. If he’s there, he’s all in.

Two months from today, we’ll find out if he’s there or not.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Packers still not budging on Aaron Rodgers trade possibility

  1. He could develop the same back ailment that prevented Jalen Ramsey from going out with his team mates in Jacksonville prior to being traded to the Rams. Jalen’s back ailment was miraculously cured post trade.

  2. I feel bad for all the people involved who have to deal with that level of fragility

  3. Can’t wait until he walks away and the Pack get nothing instead of multiple 1’s. Will make the Texans’ handling of the Watson trade demand look brilliant…

  4. The Packers have the leverage. Retirement is an unlikely option for Rodgers. He should have thought twice before signing the contract or signed a shorter deal.

  5. One scenario that did not come up in discussion. To date Rodgers has smartly avoided the words ” trade me or else”. He infers he would accept a trade. He infers he prefers to play for others who covet his skills.

    For all we know once his cap drop happens June 2, he will meet with the press and then openly state: 1. I aint playing this year 2. I’m still in discussion with packers nothing has changed 3. I’m retiring 4. Trade me or lose me.

    None of the above will happen before June 2. He knows that and so do the Packers.

  6. If he doesn’t show up and decides not to play I really feel sorry for Jordan Love. He will have to light up the scoreboard and nothing less than a division title and a trip to the Conference Championship will suffice. GB management has put this young man under enormous pressure and they cannot say “he wasn’t ready”. AR is pulling the plug on GB a year earlier than when they planned to do it. Be careful what you wish for you just may get it. They wanted Rodgers gone, now they may get it!

  9. So yes this is brilliant logic, keep a player who doesn’t want to be there instead of a trading him and get what you can to build for the future. Which was the plan all along until Rodgers had an MVP season last year (the wrench in the timeline deal)….ooppps. Didn’t count on that did ya?

    And Yo Packer fan, if you think for a moment you’re going to get multiple 1st round draft choices I wouldn’t’ get your hopes up.

  10. The only way for Green Bay to mess this up any worse is to not trade him. He’s done there, so you may as well take the haul of draft picks that they will surely be (if they haven’t already) be offered for him.

  11. All he has to do is claim he has been suffering from headaches and memory loss since a hit he took last year, that he hid from doctors to keep his super bowl dreams alive. The team can then either pay him his full salary to ‘recover’ or cut him with an injury settlement.

  13. It really comes down to the development of the Packer defense. Our offense will be ok..

  14. He’s not going anywhere else this year. After that, he can go and be someone else’s problem.

  15. I have not heard Rodgers say he wants out, have you? Of course he’ll be there, only now he’ll legitimately have Jordan Love breathing down his neck. If he had shown up at voluntary OTA’s he could’ve controlled the situation. It’s out of his hands, now.

  16. he could tell them that he won’t take any hits much less sacks and that he will call whatever plays he wants at the line of scrimmage; that way he could achieve the first statement goals and likely still do at least as well at play calling. Oh, and don’t play if your “pinkie” is sore. OR they could just fire Gute and possibly Murphy and things will likely be fine.

  17. If i’m rodgers, i show up and play. take a knee every snap, and see how long it takes to trade him.

  19. The ideal scenario for those of us not inclined to root for the Packers is that Rodgers plays for them this year. The dysfunction would certainly lead to a poor season and Rodgers’ trade value would be less next year than it is now as he ages another year and his performance almost certainly would regress from last season. Plus, it would be amazing to watch for another eight months.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.