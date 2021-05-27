Patriots release LaRoy Reynolds

Getty Images

Fullback Dan Vitale was not the only player dropped from the Patriots roster on Thursday.

The team also released linebacker LaRoy Reynolds. Reynolds’ release comes with an injury settlement.

Reynolds signed with the Patriots as a free agent in March. He spent last season with the Falcons and was also with Atlanta in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He was with the Eagles and Bengals between his Falcons stints and also has played for the Jaguars and Bears.

He has 117 tackles, a forced fumble, three passes defensed, and three forced fumbles while playing mainly on special teams across all of his NFL stops.