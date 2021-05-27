Rams will hold joint practices with Raiders and Cowboys

Getty Images

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no joint training camp practices last year.

That will not be the case in 2021 and the Rams are planning on seeing not one, but two teams.

Per Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay said Thursday that the Rams will have joint practices with both the Raiders and Cowboys this summer.

McVay also confirmed the Rams will be returning to UC Irvine for their training camp, which begins in late July.

The Cowboys are planning to return to Oxnard, Calif. for their 2021 training camp after staying in Texas last year. While both the Rams and Cowboys will be in Southern California, their training camp locations are roughly 100 miles apart. Dallas and L.A. do not play in 2021.

The Rams and Raiders will play in the second week of the preseason at SoFi Stadium. The two teams last had joint practices in 2019 in Napa, Calif., the week of their preseason opener.