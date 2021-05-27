Report: Karim Kassam out as Jaguars’ vice president of football ops and strategy

Getty Images

Chris Doyle lasted one day in his role as the Jaguars’ director of sports performance, resigning after his hiring created a firestorm. Special teams coach Brian Schneider took a leave of absence last week, four months after the Jaguars hired him.

Now, Seth Walder of ESPN reports Karim Kassam is out as the Jaguars’ senior vice president of football operations and strategy. The Jaguars hired him Feb. 19 to oversee the team’s football technology and analytics department in addition to salary cap administration in consultation with head coach Urban Meyer and General Manager Trent Baalke.

Kassam, though, reported to chief football strategy officer Tony Khan.

Kassam previously served as director of baseball research with Major League Baseball’s Minnesota Twins. He also spent five years with the Steelers as analytics and football research coordinator.