Report: Karim Kassam out as Jaguars’ vice president of football ops and strategy

Chris Doyle lasted one day in his role as the Jaguars’ director of sports performance, resigning after his hiring created a firestorm. Special teams coach Brian Schneider took a leave of absence last week, four months after the Jaguars hired him.

Now, Seth Walder of ESPN reports Karim Kassam is out as the Jaguars’ senior vice president of football operations and strategy. The Jaguars hired him Feb. 19 to oversee the team’s football technology and analytics department in addition to salary cap administration in consultation with head coach Urban Meyer and General Manager Trent Baalke.

Kassam, though, reported to chief football strategy officer Tony Khan.

Kassam previously served as director of baseball research with Major League Baseball’s Minnesota Twins. He also spent five years with the Steelers as analytics and football research coordinator.

2 responses to “Report: Karim Kassam out as Jaguars’ vice president of football ops and strategy

  1. This is a problem with many of the teams in the NFL. The reporting structure is inconsistent with multiple branches to the top (owner). If you look at some of the most successful team they use one of two reporting structures, both with a single avenue to the top.

    a) The GM is second in command to the owner and all the branches flow through him/her. Head Coach, Scouting, Cap Experts, Analytics, Strategy, etc.

    b) The Head Coach is second in command to the owner and all the branches flow through him. GM, Scouting, Cap Experts, Analytics, Strategy, etc.

    Both can work. But when you have two or more branches leading directly to the owner it creates confusion and bad “competition”. All the different branches end up competing against each other instead of with each other because they all want to look good to the owner, instead they all look bad and the team loses.

  2. At least AEW is working out! Now, if only Time Tebow could wrestle. . .

