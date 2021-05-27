Report: Quarterback Peyton Ramsey worked out for Bengals

Getty Images

Several teams have shown interest in undrafted rookie quarterback Peyton Ramsey, but he has yet to sign a contract.

The Bengals are the latest to look his way, working out Ramsey on Thursday, Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports reports.

Ramsey, who played at Indiana and Northwestern, participated in the Panthers’ rookie minicamp earlier this month as a tryout player. But Carolina did not sign him.

He also drew interest from the Cardinals, Broncos, Bears, Vikings, Bengals, Saints and Buccaneers during the pre-draft process.

Ramsey transferred to Northwestern for the 2020 season after three years at Indiana.

Ramsey, 23, redshirted in 2016 and then became a full-time starter in 2018. During the 2019 season, Ramsey completed 68 percent of his passes, second highest in program history, for 2,454 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

In his only season at Northwestern, he completed 61 percent of his passes. Ramsey led the Wildcats to a perfect home record for the first time since 1995 and a win in the Citrus Bowl, where he was named MVP.