Stefon Diggs had to get used to improvising with Josh Allen

Getty Images

Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen have played only one season together with the Bills. But in 2020, the wide receiver and quarterback displayed undeniable chemistry.

Diggs led the league with 127 receptions and 1,535 yards — both of which set new single-season franchise records.

When a receiver makes so many plays, most of them are called. And in a recent interview with Modern Luxury DC, Diggs explained that he’s usually a “by-the-book” guy. But playing with Allen, a quarterback who can make big plays through improvisation, things are a little different.

“Josh will just look at me and say, ‘Stef, just get open and catch the ball. I really don’t care what you do before that,'” Diggs said, via Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com. “And that’s hard to hear because I’m so used to timing routes and doing things in a certain type of way. But this is where the creativity comes in. I can mix things up a little bit, and the quarterback trusts me. The only way you can build that trust is by making plays.”

After five seasons in Minnesota, Diggs and Allen made a lot of plays last year in Buffalo. With so much continuity on the Bills’ offense, the duo is in good position to make plenty more in 2021.