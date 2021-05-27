Todd Gurley visiting Lions

Getty Images

Todd Gurley is getting some interest from Detroit.

Gurley, the free agent running back who has had a quiet offseason, is in Detroit today to visit the Lions, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In Detroit, Gurley would play once again with quarterback Jared Goff, who handed off to him when both were on the Rams. It would also be a reunion for Gurley and Lions General Manager Brad Holmes, who was the Rams’ director of college scouting when they took Gurley with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

Last year Gurley left the Rams for the Falcons and had career lows in carries (195) and rushing yards (678).