Tyler Boyd: Joe Burrow will lead us to the promised land

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been on the field at this week’s organized team activities and working with the team while wearing a brace on his surgically-repaired left knee.

His presence is a good sign about his recovery from last season’s torn ACL and one of his top targets feels like the first overall pick of the 2019 draft is picking up right where he left off. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd said he still sees a player who will lead the team to great heights in the future.

“Nothing average about Joe. He’s going to lead us to the promised land,” Boyd said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “Joe looks great. He looks like he’s ready to play a game right now. I’m not worried about Joe. He makes magic when his number’s called. It’s like, ‘How do you stop these guys?’ I’m pretty sure there are guys already looking across the league and figuring out what guys got and I know we’re one of the teams that guys are going to worry about.”

With A.J. Green in Arizona, Boyd has become the elder statesman of a receiving corps that also features 2020 second-rounder Tee Higgins and 2021 first-rounder Ja'Marr Chase. That group would be part of the reason why other teams would worry about the Bengals, but Boyd acknowledges they “have to show people” they can do it before everyone will buy in.